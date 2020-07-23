Route 4043 Red Mud Hollow Road Slide Repair Begins Friday in Ohio Township

​

Pittsburgh, PA – PennDOT District 11 is announcing slide repair work on Route 4043 (Red Mud Hollow Road) in Ohio Township, Allegheny County will begin Friday, July 24 weather permitting.

Slide remediation work requiring the closure of Red Mud Hollow Road between Mt. Nebo Road and the entrance to the Ohio Township Community Park and Nature Center will occur from 7 a.m. Friday morning continuously through 3 p.m. Tuesday, August 4. Traffic will be detoured.

Posted Detour

North of the Closure

Follow Red Mud Hollow Road north to Magee Road

Turn left on Magee Road

Turn left onto Blackburn Road

Blackburn Road becomes Mt. Nebo Road

Follow Mt. Nebo Road back to Red Mud Hollow Road

End detour

South of the Closure

PennDOT forces will the slide repair work.

Motorists can check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information, and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Cowan, 412-429-5010

# # #