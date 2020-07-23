Ohio Lawyers as Poll Workers: Supreme Court Approves Innovative Plan for Nov. 3

The Ohio Supreme Court approved a plan to offer four hours of continuing legal education credit for attorneys to volunteer as poll workers on election day Nov. 3.

The Ohio Supreme Court has unanimously approved a novel plan that would turn Ohio lawyers into volunteer poll workers for a day at general election sites on Nov. 3. In return, participating attorneys would earn credit toward their mandatory continuing education obligations.

“Ohio attorneys have a long record of public service,” Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor declared. “I can think of no greater opportunity for lawyers in Ohio to give back to our state than to get involved on election day and help fill the urgent need for poll workers.”

Lawyers in Ohio are required to earn 24 continuing legal education credits – known as CLE – every two years by attending live and online programs accredited by the Ohio Supreme Court’s Commission on Continuing Legal Education.

To earn their four credit hours, volunteer attorneys must complete training at their county board of elections and they must work the entire voting day.

The Ohio Supreme Court’s action , which required a one-time rule change, was taken in conjunction with Secretary of State Frank LaRose, the state’s top election official, who is working on ways to staff the polls this year during the coronavirus pandemic.

Ohio needs 35,000 poll workers for the general election.

“Safe and accessible in-person voting is essential, and that requires large numbers of dedicated poll workers who will deliver accurate, accessible, secure, elections for their fellow Ohioans,” LaRose said. “The smart, hard-working, patriotic men and women who practice law in our state are ideally suited for this crucial public service.”

Ohio is believed to be the first state to ask attorneys to work the polls in return for mandatory education credits.

Poll volunteers in Ohio begin work at 5:30 a.m. The polls open at 6:30 and close at 7:30 p.m., when administrative closing procedures begin.

As of today, there were 43,911 licensed attorneys in Ohio.

