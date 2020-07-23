Thryv, Inc. Achieves Ranking on Selling Power’s Annual “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in 2020

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thryv, Inc., the provider of Thryv® software, the fully integrated, end-to-end client experience platform for small businesses, is pleased to announce it has ranked on the Selling Power 50 Best Companies to Sell For 2020 list for the fourth consecutive year. Improving its ranking year over year, Thryv nabbed the 15th spot on the 2020 list.

Each year, the corporate research team at Selling Power magazine assembles and publishes its list of the 50 Best Companies to Sell For. The list encompasses companies of all sizes, with sales forces ranging from fewer than 100 salespeople to companies with sales-force numbers in the thousands.

“Our sales team and their coveted client relationships are our greatest combined asset,” said Thryv Chief Revenue Officer Jim McCusker. “We are constantly evolving to keep pace with today’s rapidly changing marketplace, but one thing remains the same—we believe in the American dream of owning and running your own small business. And Thryv supports that.”

Thryv helps small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster, and generate more reviews, all from one easy-to-use platform.

To gather data, the Selling Power research team issued a comprehensive application with detailed sections covering these categories:

Compensation and Benefits

Hiring, Sales Training, and Sales Enablement

Customer Retention

Sections were also provided for companies to spotlight any other information about their sales organization and culture that would help the research team fine-tune the rankings.

Selling Power magazine founder and publisher Gerhard Gschwandtner said this list is a critical tool for sales professionals to evaluate their options in an era of extreme change.

“Recent shakeups around the globe mean more top sales talent is available to hire, and potential candidates need tools to help weigh options and guide their career choices,” he said. “Each company on this list has created a winning sales culture in its own unique way, with the right tools in place to support a growth-oriented sales career over the long haul.”

McCusker added that the company’s mission is one the salesforce rallies behind.

“Our business is centered on delivering a great client experience,” added McCusker. “Our Business Advisors truly believe in our product. They help SMBs automate and modernize their business; and they’re good at it.

“I’m proud to lead this charge – as we all charge on together.”

About Thryv, Inc.

Thryv, Inc. builds and owns the easy-to-use Thryv® end-to-end client experience software that helps over 40,000 SaaS clients with the daily demands of running a business; and allows them to take control and be more successful. Thryv’s platform provides modernized business functions, allowing small businesses to reach more customers, stay organized, get paid faster and generate reviews. These include building a digital customer list, communicating with customers via email and text, updating business listings across the internet, accepting appointments, sending notifications and reminders, managing ratings and reviews, generating estimates and invoices, processing payments, and issuing invoices and coupons.

Thryv also provides consumer services through our market-leading search, display and social products—and connects local businesses via The Real Yellow Pages® from the over 25 million monthly visitors of DexKnows.com®, Superpages.com® and yellowpages.com search portals; and local print directories. For more information about the company, visit thryv.com.

Thryv delivers business services to more than 350,000 small businesses across America that enable them to compete and win in today’s economy.

Media Contacts:

Paige Blankenship

Thryv, Inc.

972.453.3012

paige.blankenship@thryv.com

