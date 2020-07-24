DeckerMed and GATC Canna to Launch Medical Cannabis Modules and CME

DeckerMed/GATC Medical Cannabis includes evidence-based and authoritative advice on assessing and treating common disorders and issues

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA, US, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DeckerMedicine and GATC Canna are proud to launch Medical Cannabis learning resource. As a leading provider of continuing medical education, DeckerMed Medical Cannabis includes evidence-based and authoritative advice on assessing and treating the range of disorders and issues you commonly see in daily practice. GATC Canna and DeckerMed have produced fully accredited, peer-reviewed Continuing Medical Education (CME) modules for medical cannabis training.

Today, GATC Canna and DeckerMed announce that the first 12 medical cannabis Continuing Medical Education (“CME”) modules are complete and ready to launch. These CME modules address increasing demand for fully accredited, peer-reviewed courses that provide medical cannabis training to medical students and working medical professionals.

Clinical Reviews in Medical Cannabis provide a principles-and-practice approach to managing patients. No textbook or other online resource comes close to delivering such evidence-based and authoritative advice on assessing and treating the gamut of disorders and situations clinicians and trainees commonly see in daily practice.

Increasing demand from patients and lack of training for medical professionals have created an unprecedented opportunity for us to provide the highest quality medical cannabis education materials. One example can be found in a recent survey in the Journal of Clinical Oncology. Of the 237 oncologists surveyed, roughly 80 percent talk with their patients about marijuana, but fewer than 30 percent feel they have sufficient knowledge to advise them about its medicinal use.

“DeckerMed provides medical professionals and students with carefully researched, peer-reviewed materials addressing the most important topics of our day,” stated Jeff Decker, Chief Technology Officer of DeckerMed. "Doctors and medical providers lack the most important tool, education, when it comes to medical marijuana treatments, risks and regulatory considerations. Our mission is to remedy that.”

Whether physicians began practice this year or in the previous millennium, they almost certainly weren’t taught about the basic and clinical properties of THC or ECBs: only 9% of medical school curricula even touch on the subject of medical cannabis.

This new resource for practitioners, educators and residents incorporates the latest guidelines, educational objectives, CME, Weekly Curriculum™ and Teaching Slide Library for didactics and teaching.

DeckerMed is conducting a soft launch of the modules to key subscribers. This will be followed by a full launch and marketing campaign that will include targeted emails, Facebook advertisements and website banner ads on key sites.

Medical Cannabis Modules

Special Topics

01 - Review Article: Past, Present, and Future of Medical Cannabis

Basic Considerations

02 - Pharmacology of Cannabinoids

03 - Safety and Adverse Effects of Cannabis

04 - Appetite, Caloric Intake and Cannabis

Diseases and Disorders

05 - Cannabis Therapy for Nausea and Vomiting

06 - Cannabis Hyperemesis Syndrome

07 - Insomnia and Cannabis

08 - Cannabis Therapy in Inflammatory Bowel Disease

09 - Cannabis Therapy in Spasticity Disorders

10 - Glaucoma and Cannabis

11 - Role of Cannabis in Anxiety Disorders

12 - Seizure Disorders

About GATC Canna Corp

GATC Canna Corp is a technology firm dedicated to providing doctors and patients with world-class, proprietary technologies, including whole genome testing and analysis providing 99.99% accurate results. The company’s leading education products, science-based tools and telemedicine platform help doctors make accurate, successful medical cannabis recommendations. Founded in 2019, the company maintains headquarters in Newport Beach, California, and is led by veteran executives with health and wellness, medical, technology and financial backgrounds.

www.gatccanna.com

About DeckerMed

DeckerMed is one of the largest, and most prestigious, continuing medical education companies in North America. Among its 100,000-plus subscribers are many of the most prominent medical institutions in the world, such as Harvard Medical School, Yale School of Medicine, Johns Hopkins Medical Institutes and 100s more.

www.deckerip.com