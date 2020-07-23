Water contact recreation is now open near Les Davis Pier in Pierce County

Tacoma-Pierce County Health Department has lifted the no water contact advisory near Les Davis Pier along Ruston Way. This advisory was issued due to a sewage spill in May. Water sample results now show there is no longer a public health risk.

Contact with fecal contaminated waters can result in gastroenteritis, skin rashes, upper respiratory infections, and other illnesses. Children and the elderly may be more vulnerable to waterborne illnesses.

Julianne Ruffner, our BEACH Program Manager, is available at 360-407-6154 or julianne.ruffner@ecy.wa.gov for questions.