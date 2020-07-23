National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum Names Lori Sharpe Day, Justice Department Alum and Long-Time Ashcroft Associate, as New Board Chair

Former Interim Board Chair and CEO unanimously named to position.

/EIN News/ -- Washington, DC, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum is pleased to announce the appointment of Lori Sharpe Day, Managing Partner of the Ashcroft Law Firm, as Chair of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Board of Directors.

Ms. Day most recently served as Interim Chair of the Memorial Fund Board, filling the position vacated by Karen Tandy. She previously served as Vice Chair of the Fund and also served nine months as Interim CEO of the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum.



"We are honored to have someone with Lori's long-standing affiliation and commitment to our mission serving as Board Chair," said National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund CEO Marcia Ferranto. "Lori has been a great counsel to me since I joined the organization. Her wisdom, experience, and expertise will be critical to our organization as we navigate our path forward in the service of our law enforcement community."



Ms. Day was elected to the position of Board Chair by unanimous Board vote. "Lori was without question the obvious choice," noted National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund Treasurer Jonathan Thompson. "She has worked tirelessly on behalf of the Fund in multiple leadership roles, and her contributions to the organization are immeasurable."



“I have always been honored to be associated with the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund. I am humbled to be selected as the Chair of the Fund’s Board of Directors and am committed to its mission of honoring the fallen, telling the story of American Law Enforcement, and making it safer for those who serve,” said Ms. Day.



Serving as Managing Partner of the Ashcroft Law Firm, founded by former U.S. Attorney General, Governor, and Senator John Ashcroft, Lori Sharpe Day is an expert in government investigations, corporate compliance, health care, and corporate security across a wide range of industries. She previously served as Deputy Chief of Staff and Legislative Counsel to Senator Ashcroft, as well as Advisory Attorney to General Ashcroft. Ms. Day also served as Director of the Office of Intergovernmental and Public Liaison at the U.S. Department of Justice. Additionally, she recently served as Vice President of Government Affairs at the Air Transport Association of America (now Airlines for America), where she directed the governmental relations strategies for most of America’s leading passenger and cargo airlines. She received a Bachelor of Arts in Economics and a Juris Doctor at the University of Oklahoma.

- # # # -

About the National Law Enforcement Memorial and Museum

Established in 1984, the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund is a non-profit organization dedicated to telling the story of American law enforcement and making it safer for those who serve. The National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial contains the names of 22,217 officers who have died in the line of duty throughout U.S. history. For more information about the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial, visit LawMemorial.org. Authorized by Congress in 2000, the 57,000-square-foot National Law Enforcement Museum at the Motorola Solutions Foundation Building tells the story of American law enforcement by providing visitors a “walk in the shoes” experience along with educational journeys, immersive exhibitions, and insightful programs. The Museum is an initiative of the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund, a 501(c)(3) organization. For more information on the Law Enforcement Museum, visit LawEnforcementMuseum.org

Attachment

Robyn Small National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund 202-737-8524 rsmall@nleomf.org