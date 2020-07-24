FREE National Webinar Teaching Pastors & Faith Based Leaders How to Generate up to $100K+ Monthly in Residual Funding
Generate up to $100K+ monthly in residual funding and increase tithing and donations up to 20%. Strengthen the wealth and prosperity of your congregation.
A local church does not benefit if her leaders are struggling financially. A church benefits when her leaders are able to serve with joy (Hebrews 13:17).”DETROIT, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Helping people with their money is an important part of real ministry. Oftentimes, growing your ministry is dependent upon helping your congregation with their finances. This is why the team at QT Business Solutions created a webinar that teaches pastors and faith based leaders exactly how to create residual funding for their church and income for their congregation (and increase tithing by 20%). Several of QT’s faith based team members generated $25,000+ in funding during the last month and are on track to generate $100,000+ in funding monthly by following a proven system. Now the team is helping other faith based leaders and congregations do the same in Metro Detroit and all across the United States. They have FREE, live webinars coming up on the following dates:
— Senior Pastor Eric Geiger of Mariners Church
• Monday, August 3, 2020 - 1pm EDT
• Wednesday August 5, 2020 - 1pm EDT
• Friday August 7, 2020 - 1pm EDT
Click here to register for the webinar: www.FaithBasedLeadersInitiative.com (Registrations are limited and will close when capacity is reached).
The “Faith Based Leaders - Congregation Wealth Transfer Webinar” is Helping Churches Earn More Money
Money is needed in ministry. It can be a great servant in the church, enabling pastors and faith based leaders to not only teach the gospel, but live abundantly and sustain their churches. Although this is true, money can be hard for many pastors, faith based leaders (and members) of the church to come by. A quote from Senior Pastor Eric Geiger of Mariners Church (and the bible) explains this:
“A local church does not benefit if her leaders are struggling financially. A church benefits when her leaders are able to serve with joy (Hebrews 13:17), and ministry leaders who are struggling financially are often distracted and filled with constant grief and worry.”
This struggle has become more evident in 2020 during the coronavirus pandemic. This is another reason why the QT Business Solutions team developed a special initiative committed to helping pastors, all faith based leaders and their congregations create residual funding for the church and income for their families. Residual funding and income will help all members of the church sustain themselves during economic downturns.
They’ve Spent 50+ Years (Combined) Teaching Entrepreneurship & Wealth Building
They have backgrounds in banking, finance, insurance and entrepreneurship and have been assisting entrepreneurs in building successful businesses and obtaining millions of dollars in capital for the last 50+ years (combined). (See the story of their client who got almost $600k to open a salon in Downtown Detroit). They are now expanding their business by teaching pastors, faith based leaders and their congregations how to rebound from the negative economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic following a proven system.
*IMPORTANT Notice: Funding/Income amounts are based on personal effort and commitment and are not guaranteed.
Brittni Abiolu
QT Business Solutions
+1 248-416-1755
email us here