Digital Celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami 2020

swagatam krishna

Digital Celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami 2020 - An online event at ISKCON Bangalore

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, July 24, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the current situation of the pandemic in the country, and the uncertainties surrounding the local situation in Bangalore, we wish to inform all the devotees, donors and well-wishers of ISKCON-Bangalore, we will be performing the various Sri Krishna Janmashtami related sevas to Their Lordships Sri Sri Radha Krishnachandra in the temple at Hare Krishna Hill. Depending on the prevailing guidelines of the government during Sri Krishna Janmashtami, in the interest of public safety, the devotees, donors, sponsors of the various sevas, and well- wishers will be informed if they will be able to participate in the sevas in the temple, or may have to participate online.

However, to spread the joy and blessings of Sri Krishna Janmashtami among the devotees, we have planned digital celebration of Sri Krishna Janmashtami – a series of activities to be webcast on both the days on the ISKCON-Bangalore YouTube channel. We invite all of you to participate in these activities and celebrations, in the comfort and safety of your homes.

ISKCON Bangalore
ISKCON
+918023471956
email us here

