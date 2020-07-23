Hwy 5/25 Green Isle to Hwy 212 detour begins Aug. 3 (July 23, 2020)

MANKATO, Minn. – Motorists are advised to expect a detour on Highway 5/25 from Green Isle to Highway 212 to begin Monday, August 3, for a major resurfacing project.

The detour consists of Sibley County Roads 15 and 9/McLeod County Road 1 and Highway 212 to the west or Highway 25, Sibley County Road 14/Carver County Road 53 and Highway 212 to the east.

The project, which should be complete in October, includes resurfacing the roadway, repairing multiple culverts throughout the project, adding centerline and shoulder rumble strips and extending turn lanes at various locations.

Anyone with an interest or concerns about the project is encouraged to visit mndot.gov/d7/projects/hwy5greenisle and contact the appropriate staff. A detour map is also available at this site.

Road work continues to be a critical service. MnDOT is committed to protecting the health, safety and well-being of its employees, contractors and all Minnesotans. Crews continue to follow the guidance of state and federal health officials to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Knife River Corporation from Sauk Rapids was awarded the project with a bid of $3,541,380.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit 511mn.org.

