Netreo Announces Release of Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) Monitoring and Management Functionality

/EIN News/ -- Huntington Beach, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Netreo, the award-winning platform for IT infrastructure monitoring and management leveraging AIOps, today announced the release of its Microsoft Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) monitoring and management functionality. This new functionality within the Netreo platform will deliver container performance monitoring, optimization of container health, and container cost control.

Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) is a managed container orchestration service, based on the open source Kubernetes system, which is available on the Microsoft Azure public cloud. An organization can use AKS to deploy, scale and manage Docker containers and container-based applications across a cluster of container hosts.

“With a growing number of IT organizations moving infrastructure to the cloud and utilizing microservice architectures, full visibility into those resources is a must-have,” said Xin Han, VP of Product Management at Netreo. “The introduction of Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) management to the Netreo platform, building on the Microsoft Azure monitoring capabilities brought to Netreo in our recent CloudMonix acquisition, gives users the deep insights needed to make informed decisions regarding their Azure infrastructure.”

This new AKS monitoring functionality will bring greater efficiency and decision making across all functions of the IT organization:

IT Engineers - Obtain greater efficiency when monitoring the health and performance of Kubernetes clusters, as it provides a single source of truth across platforms.

IT Operations - Identify quickly the source of issues without the need to manually test applications, thereby reducing Mean-Time To Repair (MTTR) and providing an optimized experience for end-users.

IT Leadership - Improve efficiency at a reduced cost by tracking and managing the costs associated with applications within the microservices architecture.



About Netreo

Netreo’s award-winning full-stack IT monitoring and management leverages AIOps to provide real-time information on cloud, on-premises and hybrid networks, applications and devices — so enterprises have actionable insights and can focus more on innovation. Netreo, used worldwide by thousands of private and public entities, monitors tens of millions of assets and devices per day. Netreo is one of Inc. 5000’s fastest growing companies.

