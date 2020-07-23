Zhang Investor Law Announces Securities Class Action Lawsuit Against Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. - BKD

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zhang Investor Law announces a class action lawsuit on behalf of shareholders who bought shares of Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. (NYSE: BKD) between August 10, 2016 and April 29, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).



If you wish to serve as lead plaintiff, you must move the Court no later than August 24, 2020. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

To join the class action, http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=brookdale-senior-living-inc&id=2287 call Sophie Zhang, Esq. toll-free at 800-991-3756 or email info@zhanginvestorlaw.com for information on the class action.

如果您想加入这个集体诉讼案，请在这里提交您的信息。 http://zhanginvestorlaw.com/join-action-form/?slug=brookdale-senior-living-inc&id=2287 .

According to the lawsuit, throughout the Class Period (1) Brookdale’s financial performance was sustained by, among other things, the Company’s purposeful under staffing of its senior living communities; (2) the foregoing conduct subjected Brookdale to an increased risk of litigation and, once revealed, was foreseeably likely to have a material negative impact on the Company’s financial results and reputation; (3) as a result, the Company’s financial results were unsustainable; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.A class has not been certified. You may retain counsel of your choice. You may take no action at this time and be an absent class member. Your ability to obtain a recovery is not dependent upon being a lead plaintiff.

