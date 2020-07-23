Members of Cuyahoga County Jail Drug Smuggling Enterprise Plead Guilty

(CLEVELAND, Ohio) — Members of a criminal enterprise that smuggled illegal drugs and other contraband into the Cuyahoga County Jail have pleaded guilty.

Marvella Sullivan, a former corrections officer at the Cuyahoga County Jail, pleaded guilty to attempted bribery (F-4) and drug trafficking (marijuana) (F-5).

Lamar Speights, an inmate, pleaded guilty to bribery (F-3), money laundering (F-3), and illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto a detention facility (F-3).

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for 9 a.m. on Aug. 19, 2020, for an additional co-defendant, Stephen Thomas, a former corrections officer.

The individuals were indicted on Aug. 28, 2019. Criminal information on the case was filed on July 21, 2020.

An additional inmate, Alexander Foster, was arraigned Thursday morning for bribery (F-3) and obstructing justice (F-5). A pretrial hearing is scheduled for Aug. 6, 2020, in his case.

The ongoing investigation that led to the charges is being conducted by the Ohio Attorney General’s Office with the assistance of the FBI, Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and the Cleveland Division of Police.

The Special Prosecutions Section of the Ohio Attorney General’s Office is prosecuting the cases.

