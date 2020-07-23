Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Obey The Sign or Pay The Fine resulted in over 1,500 speed citations

Law enforcement agencies across the state participated in the Obey The Sign or Pay The Fine enforcement campaign from June 1-30, 2020 to reinforce the importance of driving the speed limit.

A total of 1,833 citations were made throughout the enforcement patrols. Of those citations, 1,574 were tickets for speeding. Traffic stops also resulted in 31 other traffic citations (i.e. disobeying traffic signals, equipment violations), 44 citations for running a red light, 31 suspended/revoked license violations, 15 drug arrests, 15 uninsured motorists, eight seat belt citations, and four DUI citations.

Over the past five years (2015-2019), nearly 200 people have died in speed/aggressive driving-involved crashes in North Dakota. Speeding and/or aggressive driving is defined as speeding, driving too fast for conditions, following too close, or operating a vehicle in a reckless, negligent or aggressive manor.

High-visibility enforcement for traffic safety is one element of the Vision Zero Summer H.E.A.T. (Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Traffic) strategy to eliminate motor vehicle crash fatalities and serious injuries on North Dakota roads. H.E.A.T. will continue through August to encourage everyone to wear a seat belt, use appropriate child passenger safety seats, drive sober and distraction-free, and follow all posted speed limits.

Learn more about safety initiatives at VisionZero.ND.gov or join the conversation on the Vision Zero ND Facebook or Twitter page. View memorials of individuals who lost their life due to a motor vehicle crash on the North Dakota Crash Memorial Wall.

