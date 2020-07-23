SPARTANBURG WOMAN ARRESTED FOR OPERATING LEXINGTON GROCERY STORE WITHOUT A RETAIL LICENSE

Page Content

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents today arrested a Lexington grocery store owner and charged her with operating a business without a retail license.

Natalia Sokil, 44, of Spartanburg, owner of European Market in Lexington, was operating her business without a valid retail license and was told to close the business by SCDOR personnel, according to arrest warrants. On June 24, 2020, SCDOR agents were able to buy items at the store and were charged Sales Tax with the purchase.

If convicted, Sokil faces a fine of up to $200 and/or 30 days in jail, along with the cost of prosecution. She is being held in the Lexington County Detention Center pending a bail hearing.

The SCDOR is committed to the fair administration of tax laws. By taking enforcement action against noncompliant taxpayers, the Department seeks to prevent unfairly increasing the tax burden on those who do comply.

If you suspect or know of anyone or a business that has committed a state tax crime, such as tax evasion or tax fraud, contact SCDOR Criminal Investigation and submit a Tax Violation Complaint Form (CID-27) to criminalinvestigation@dor.sc.gov or mail it to SCDOR, CID, PO Box 125, Columbia, SC 29214-0930.

