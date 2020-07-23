PHASE 1 OF 6TH STREET CONSTRUCTION IN BROOKINGS TO OPEN TO TRAFFIC

For Immediate Release: Thursday, July 23, 2020 Contact: John Rittershaus, 605.688.5001

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says part of the 6th Street construction project in Brookings will be opening to traffic today, July 23.

Phase 1 (Main Ave. to 7th Ave.) of the 6th Street Construction Project is nearing completion and is tentatively scheduled to open to traffic July 23.

Phase 2 (7th Ave. to Medary Ave.) currently has base course placement in progress with concrete paving to commence the week of July 27.

Following the opening of Phase 1 to traffic the detour will be adjusted to 7th Avenue, 8th Street and Medary Avenue.

Visit the project’s webpage for up-to-date information at: https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/us-highway-14-6th-street-brookings.

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511.

- 30 -