PHASE 1 OF 6TH STREET CONSTRUCTION IN BROOKINGS TO OPEN TO TRAFFIC

For Immediate Release:  Thursday, July 23, 2020 Contact:  John Rittershaus, 605.688.5001

 

BROOKINGS, S.D. – The South Dakota Department of Transportation says part of the 6th Street construction project in Brookings will be opening to traffic today, July 23. 

Phase 1 (Main Ave. to 7th Ave.) of the 6th Street Construction Project is nearing completion and is tentatively scheduled to open to traffic July 23.  

Phase 2 (7th Ave. to Medary Ave.) currently has base course placement in progress with concrete paving to commence the week of July 27. 

Following the opening of Phase 1 to traffic the detour will be adjusted to 7th Avenue, 8th Street and Medary Avenue. 

Visit the project’s webpage for up-to-date information at:  https://dot.sd.gov/projects-studies/construction-projects/us-highway-14-6th-street-brookings

For complete road construction information, visit https://www.safetravelusa.com/sd/ or dial 511. 

- 30 -

