Webinar | 2020 in the US: The most attractive employers amidst challenges

Universum presents its annual ranking "The 2020 Most Attractive Employers in the United States" as well as insights, trends and recommendations

NEW YORK, NEW YORK(NY), UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Universum is excited to announce that the 2020 ranking of the Most Attractive Employers in the United States will be released on July 30th! We are coming together the day before to present insights, trends, best practices, recommendations, and of course, get to know the employers who are capturing the attention of talent in 2020.

From last fall to spring, Universum collected answers from almost 53,000 students across the country, including their expectations, aspirations, and perceptions of an ideal employer.

Please join us on July 29th for a conversation with Kortney Kutsop, Managing Director of Universum Americas and Nikita Shirodkar, Associate Director, about what it takes to become one of the Most Attractive Employers in the U.S.

During this free 45-minute session, Kortney and Nikita will walk you through key topics, including:
• Key factors of talent attraction in the U.S.
• Industry performance and trends
• Career preferences by field of study, gender and ethnicity
• How Covid-19 affected the preferences of talent
• Communication strategy points for an effective Employer Brand
• The Most Attractive Employers in the U.S.

Date: Wednesday, July 29th
Time: 11:00 AM (ET)

Lina Osorio
Universum
+1 631-612-4589
