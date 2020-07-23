Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,904 in the last 365 days.

PR 20-49B Payne, et al v. Town of Barrington – Supplement

This Office previously concluded that the Town did not violate the APRA in connection with the Complainants' multi-part APRA request. See PR 20-49. We did require the Town to produce or provide a supplemental submission regarding a single withheld email, which the Town subsequently produced to Complainants in accordance with our finding. After the finding was issued, Complainants provided a supplemental submission offering new, or "clarified," evidence or arguments in support of their position that the Town committed a knowing and willful, or reckless, violation of the APRA and requested that this Office reconsider its previous determination. Based on our review of Complainants' submission, the Complainants did not identify any circumstances that would warrant re-opening our investigation or that leads us to question the conclusions we have reached. Accordingly, we decline to reconsider our previously issued finding.

You just read:

PR 20-49B Payne, et al v. Town of Barrington – Supplement

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.