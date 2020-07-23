Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 790 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 173,904 in the last 365 days.

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 9:00am ET

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shawcor Ltd. (TSX: SCL) announced today that it expects to report its financial results for the period ended June 30th, 2020 on Thursday, August 6th, 2020 after the close of trading on the TSX.

A conference call/webcast to discuss these results will be held on Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 9:00am ET.

Please visit the Shawcor Investor Centre website at shawcor.com or use the following link https://investors.shawcor.com/Investor-Center/default.aspx for further details.

Paul Pierroz
Senior Vice President, Corporate and Investor Relations
Telephone: 416.744.5540
Email: paul.pierroz@shawcor.com
shawcor.com

Source: Shawcor Ltd.

Primary Logo

You just read:

Shawcor Announces Conference Call/Webcast to Discuss Second Quarter Results, Friday, August 7th, 2020 at 9:00am ET

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.