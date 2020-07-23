Growers Fresh Farms LLC Joins The Movement to Build The World’s Safest Food Supply Chain Adopting The Free iTrade Traceability Campaign

/EIN News/ -- DUBLIN, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Growers Fresh Farms LLC is the latest customer to pick up the food safety mantle and join iTrade’s iTracefresh program. As the leading global provider of supply chain software for the food and beverage industry, iTrade is pioneering efforts to build the world’s safest and most comprehensive global food supply chain. To underline its commitment to guaranteeing the safety of our food, it has removed all barriers to adoption, offering the iTracefresh traceability suite to any supplier’s, or indeed any buyer’s, entire supplier portfolio for the first year – free of charge.



“We were searching for a simple, cost-effective traceability solution when we heard about iTrade’s offer. Its ease of use in the field is a big plus for us, and being able to effectively test it out for a year free-of-charge really decreased the risk for us. We expect it will complement, instead of disrupt, our daily operations, and this will be huge for us as we grow our business and attract new customers,” comments Johnny Cardenas, COO at Growers Fresh Farms LLC.

In addition to protecting a supplier’s brands during recalls and enabling critical downstream supply chain visibility, iTrade’s traceability solutions help grow its customers’ businesses. Data from a yearlong pilot with a major industry buyer showed that suppliers adopting iTrade traceability increased their trading volumes by an average of 55 percent in just 12 months. Additionally, a sample of just four new growers added a combined $10 million in revenue over the same period.

“The world would be a better place if everyone knew where their food came from,” says Rhonda Bassett-Spiers, CEO of iTradeNetwork. “Whether you’re a small, family farm or a large, enterprise operation, we want to make food safety and traceability accessible to everyone. We are happy to have Growers Fresh Farms LLC join us in creating the world’s safest food supply chain and grow their business in the process.”

Growers Fresh Farms LLC has been growing in the Santa Maria Valley, California, for over 20 years. Shipping and distributing California berries and summer vegetables to retailers, wholesalers, foodservice operators, and processors throughout the United States and Canada, Growers Fresh Farms LLC emphasizes customer satisfaction at every step of the supply chain. At Growers Fresh Farms LLC, food safety, innovation, and brand recognition is their primary focus.

Suppliers interested in adopting iTrade’s iTracefresh traceability suite and enjoying the first year, free of charge, should visit https://www.itradenetwork.com/itracefresh/item/ . The promotional package includes two of iTrade ’s products: its Produce Traceability Initiative (PTI) case labeling solution, and its Palletized Advanced Ship Notice (ASN) solution, Transit. Qualifying suppliers may also receive the free field kit hardware package that includes a printer, two mobile devices, and 10,000 labels to help them get started on iTracefresh.

Contact:

Bryn McFadden

925-660-1100

inquiries@itradenetwork.com