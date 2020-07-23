Casino Queen to Rebrand as DraftKings at Casino Queen

/EIN News/ -- BOSTON, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) today announced that Casino Queen will be rebranded as “DraftKings at Casino Queen”, including its physical location in East St. Louis, in connection with DraftKings bringing its top-rated sportsbook app and a retail presence to Illinois in association with Casino Queen, subject to receiving necessary approvals.



“We are excited to be working with Casino Queen to bring our premier sports betting experience to the state and its sports fans,” said Ezra Kucharz, DraftKings Chief Business Officer. “Through this collaboration, we have the opportunity to change how fans engage with the sports they love, while becoming a part of the fabric of Illinois’ rich sports culture.”

“Casino Queen is thrilled to welcome DraftKings to Illinois, the St. Louis area, and our family. We believe this collaboration will enhance the Casino Queen iconic brand while introducing the sports betting industry leader to our state. Customers will consider only one choice for gaming and sports betting; DraftKings at Casino Queen,” noted Terry Downey, President DraftKings at Casino Queen.

About DraftKings

DraftKings Inc. (Nasdaq: DKNG) is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company created to fuel the competitive spirits of sports fans with products that range across daily fantasy, regulated gaming and digital media. Headquartered in Boston, and launched in 2012 by Jason Robins, Matt Kalish and Paul Liberman, DraftKings is the only U.S.-based vertically integrated sports betting operator. DraftKings is a multi-channel provider of sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for 50+ operators across more than 15 regulated U.S. and global markets, including Arkansas and Oregon in the U.S. DraftKings Sportsbook offers mobile and retail betting for major U.S. and international sports and operates in the United States pursuant to regulations in Colorado, Indiana, Iowa, Mississippi, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and West Virginia. DraftKings’ daily fantasy sports product is available in 8 countries internationally with 15 distinct sports categories. DraftKings is the official daily fantasy partner of the NFL as well as an authorized gaming operator of the MLB and NBA.

About DraftKings at Casino Queen

Located across the Mississippi River from St. Louis, DraftKings at Casino Queen has been welcoming visitors since 1993. DraftKings at Casino Queen is famous for its waterfront hotel, stunning views of the Arch and St. Louis skyline and an unforgettable gaming experience with extraordinary service.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside DraftKings’ control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. For a discussion of additional risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see DraftKings’ Securities and Exchange Commission filings. DraftKings does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

