The Dyrt Launches Trip Planner in Wake of Camping Popularity Boom

Discover new campgrounds along every U.S. route with The Dyrt’s PRO Trip Planner

/EIN News/ -- PORTLAND, Ore., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Based on skyrocketing RV sales and record-breaking Google searches for campgrounds, camping is one of the hottest social distancing vacations of 2020. Historically, however, it has been difficult to find campgrounds online, especially for newcomers. Until now.



The Dyrt, the top camping search platform in the U.S., is responding to this demand by making it even easier to find a campground online with their new Trip Planner tool.

How it works:

Set your start and end points. Add how long you want to drive each day & your campground preferences. See all your campground options along your route.

Then, make it yours: Save your favorite campgrounds to your trip, plus add gas stops to get you to each campground safely. Once you’re ready to go, export to GPS and hit the road!

“People are realizing the beauty of traveling the US by road,” said The Dyrt co-founder Sarah Smith. “When a recent nationwide survey named camping the number-one re-entry point for leisure travelers, we knew now was the perfect time to help campers discover new campgrounds with our PRO Trip Planner.”

Trip Planner is available immediately for new and existing PRO members ($35.99 annual subscription). You can start a 7-day Free Trial of PRO in the app or on the web. In addition to the Trip Planner feature, PRO membership on The Dyrt also comes with other advanced planning tools like PRO Offline App Access, PRO Downloadable Maps, PRO Gear Discounts, and PRO Camping Discounts at hundreds of campgrounds.

To use Trip Planner and plan a camping trip in seconds, visit https://thedyrt.com/trips .

ABOUT THE DYRT

The Dyrt is the top camping search platform in the U.S., with over 1M+ user-submitted locations, reviews and tips. The platform is free to use on the web, iOS and Android, with additional functionality available in the paid PRO version.

Press contact: Ryan Fliss ryan@thedyrt.com



Two images accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/960e5397-db11-43b0-82f8-36ba2531dc76

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/34e40154-7aa1-4c9a-a639-9c2803d0a74b