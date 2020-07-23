HashiCorp Announces General Availability of HashiCorp Consul Service on Microsoft Azure in Collaboration with Microsoft

HCS on Azure Offers Fully Managed Service Networking and Service Mesh through the Azure Portal

HashiCorp®, the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software, today announced the general availability of HashiCorp Consul Service (HCS) on Microsoft Azure.



HashiCorp Consul® is a multi-cloud service networking platform to automate network configurations, discover services, and secure service-to-service communication across any cloud or runtime. With HCS on Azure, enterprises can deploy HashiCorp-managed Consul clusters directly through the Azure portal and easily standardize on a single tool to discover services and securely route traffic across any Azure Kubernetes Service (AKS) or Azure compute application environment.

“Enterprises are accelerating their move to cloud, and are following the patterns pioneered by many cloud-native companies — standardizing their multi-cloud infrastructure automation on the HashiCorp suite of products,” said Armon Dadgar, co-founder and CTO, HashiCorp. “Enterprises of every size are grappling with finding operational staff who have the skills required for this new cloud operating model. With HCS on Microsoft Azure, enterprises are able to offload deployment, management, and upgrades of Consul to HashiCorp, enabling them to reap the benefits of a service mesh without the operational overhead.”

“HashiCorp and Microsoft share a common goal of building technology that reduces complexity and solves some of our customers’ most important cloud challenges,” said Brendan Burns, Corporate Vice President, Azure Compute at Microsoft. “The general availability of HashiCorp Consul on Microsoft Azure as a managed service will accelerate adoption of service discovery and service mesh which are increasingly important to many enterprises, and enable customers to focus on cloud-native innovation.”

FIS Capital Markets, a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms, participated in beta testing of HCS on Azure. By making use of HCS on Azure, FIS is further simplifying the deployment and management of secure Consul clusters, reducing the operational cost of managing these clusters, and encouraging even more teams to make use of this strategic technology.

“We used HashiCorp Consul Service on Microsoft Azure to accelerate our progress to a full SaaS delivery model,” said Ben Young, principal software engineer, FIS Capital Markets. “We use Consul across the organization to deliver a powerful and flexible set of capabilities to our services, without tying us to particular implementation tools."

HCS on Azure lowers the barrier to entry for organizations looking to implement secure service networking across any Azure application environment by enabling teams to:

Offload provisioning, management, and upgrades of the Consul control plane to HashiCorp

Automatically leverage the latest built-in networking and security best practices

Implement service registration, service discovery, and service mesh in phases using a multi-step crawl/walk/run approach

Enable a secure and unified approach to service networking across all AKS, Azure infrastructure, and on-premises application environments

Access these capabilities directly from the Azure portal in an organization’s Azure account

HCS on Azure Use Cases

HCS on Azure provides the core use cases of HashiCorp Consul as a managed service:

Service Discovery and Health Checking : HCS enables services to locate other services running in any environment and provide real-time health status

: HCS enables services to locate other services running in any environment and provide real-time health status Multi-platform Service Mesh: Secure, modern application networking across any cloud or runtime.

HCS on Azure Resources

To learn more about HCS on Azure:

About HashiCorp

HashiCorp is the leader in multi-cloud infrastructure automation software. The HashiCorp software suite enables organizations to adopt consistent workflows to provision, secure, connect, and run any infrastructure for any application. HashiCorp’s open source tools Vagrant™, Packer™, Terraform®, Vault™, Consul®, and Nomad™ are downloaded tens of millions of times each year and are broadly adopted by the Global 2000. Enterprise versions of these products enhance the open source tools with features that promote collaboration, operations, governance, and multi-data center functionality. The company is headquartered in San Francisco, though 85 percent of HashiCorp employees work remotely, strategically distributed around the globe. HashiCorp is backed by Bessemer Venture Partners, Franklin Templeton, Geodesic Capital, GGV Capital, IVP, Mayfield, Redpoint Ventures, T. Rowe Price funds and accounts, and True Ventures. For more information, visit https://www.hashicorp.com or follow HashiCorp on Twitter @HashiCorp .

All product and company names are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective holders.

