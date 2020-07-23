SRNE Deadline: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc Shareholders With Losses Exceeding $250K of Class Action and Lead Plaintiff Deadline: July 27, 2020

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. ("Sorrento” or "the Company") (NASDAQ: SRNE) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired Sorrento securities between May 15, 2020 through May 22, 2020, inclusive (the ''Class Period''). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srne.

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sorrento’s initial finding of “100% inhibition” in an in vitro virus infection will not necessarily translate to success or safety in vivo, or in person; (2) the Company’s finding was not a “cure” for COVID-19; and (3) as a result of the foregoing, the lawsuit alleges that Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/srne or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in Sorrento you have until July 27, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

