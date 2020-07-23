Controlled Waterfowl Hunting at Mud Creek and Dead Creek

The Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department now has information on its website (www.vtfishandwildlife.com) about the 2020 controlled waterfowl hunts at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area in Addison and Mud Creek Wildlife Management Area in Alburgh.

Applications for hunting at Mud Creek on October 13 and 15 may be downloaded from the website. Applications must be submitted electronically to Tammy.Gratton@vermont.gov or postmarked and returned no later than August 21 to Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department, 111 West Street, Essex Junction, VT 05452.

Hunting on Oct. 13 and 15 at Mud Creek will be by pre-registration only, and blind sites will be assigned at the time of the permit lottery. Any vacancies due to “no-shows” on those days will be filled on the morning of the hunt with a self-check-in process. All other Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays during the open seasons will be self-registration days with permits available at the Mud Creek operations building.

A drawing to award hunting permits will be held Friday, August 28 at 12:00 Noon at the Fish & Wildlife Department office at 111 West Street, Essex Junction. Attendance is not required. - Due to Covid-19 a public drawing will not be held this year. Successful applicants will be notified by mail.

Controlled goose hunting at Dead Creek Wildlife Management Area will be by pre-registration with hunting zones assigned at the time of the permit drawing. Any vacancies due to “no-shows” on hunting days will be filled on the morning of the hunt with a self-check-in process. Self-registration permits will be available at the Dead Creek check-in kiosk.

Friday, October 16 is a junior hunter day at Dead Creek. Only hunters 17 years of age or younger on October 16 may self-register.

Duck season opens on October 10 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones, and on October 6 in the Connecticut River Zone. The Lake Champlain Zone has a split season (October 10 – November 1; November 21-December 27); the Interior Vermont Zone is a straight season (October 10-December 8); and the Connecticut River Zone is a split season (October 6-November 8; November 17-December 12).

A statewide early hunting season to control Vermont’s population of resident Canada geese will occur September 1-25. A second Canada goose hunting season will be held October 10-November 8 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones. Canada goose hunting in the Connecticut River Zone will continue October 6-November 8 and November 17 -December 12.

Snow goose hunting is open from October 1- December 31 in the Lake Champlain and Interior Vermont Zones and October 6 - December 12 in the Connecticut River Zone.

Be sure to read the 2020-2021 Syllabus of State and Federal Hunting Regulations for Migratory Birds in Vermont available on Fish & Wildlife’s website.

For Immediate Release: July 23, 2020

Media Contact: David Sausville, 802-324-4206