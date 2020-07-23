Water Quality Study of Metals in the Beaverhead Watershed Available for Comment

Helena—The Montana Department of Environmental Quality (DEQ) is seeking comments, and holding a remote public meeting, on a draft plan that determines the total maximum daily load (TMDLs) for metals in nine impaired stream segments within the Beaverhead watershed in Beaverhead and Madison counties.

The draft “Beaverhead Metals TMDLs” plan describes water quality problems related to metals. Nine stream segments in the Beaverhead watershed are not meeting Montana’s water quality standards and the document provides TMDLs to help address these problems. Total maximum daily load is a plan that identifies the maximum amount of pollutant water can receive while still meeting water quality standards. The document also outlines a strategy for reducing pollutant concentrations in order to meet Montana’s water quality standards.

DEQ is hosting a remote public meeting on Aug. 4, 2020 for the public to learn more about the process and findings. The meeting is accessible both online and by telephone and will include a small presentation and provide opportunity for questions.

What: A remote public meeting on the draft Beaverhead Metals TDML document will be held via Zoom

When: Tuesday, Aug. 4, 2020, 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. (please log-on 15 minutes early)

Where: Participants can join at: https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/95133308741. A call-in option is also available by dialing (406) 444-9999 and entering ID# 951 3330 8741

If participants wish to join by phone, they may follow along with the presentation by downloading it ahead of time at: http://mtwaterqualityprojects.pbworks.com. The presentation will be made available shortly before the meeting. Participants can find additional details on the Beaverhead Metals TMDL project at the same link. A recording of the meeting will be available on the website after the meeting.

Public comments will be accepted until 5 p.m., Aug. 21, 2020. To view the draft document and submit comments electronically, visit the DEQ website at: http://deq.mt.gov/Public/publiccomment. The document can also be viewed via the public computer at the Dillon Public Library. Comments can also be mailed to: DEQ, Water Quality Planning Bureau, P.O. Box 200901, Helena, MT 59620.

