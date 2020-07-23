USD $1.6 Million+ SAAS Software Billing Waived During Corona For Shopify Merchants By AiTrillion.com
COVID19 Stimulus Plan by AiTrillion waived software billing of $1.6million USD for Shopify eCommerce store owners in the last 3 months.NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the last couple of weeks, AiTrillion has been making surges and stating some major announcements for the upliftment of Shopify sellers. AiTrillion has not only introduced some advanced features but also waived off it's pricing till September 30, 2020.
The Company has reacted to the COVID-19 pandemic by launching “The COVID Stimulus Plan For Shopify Merchants”, which offers 100% billing waivers to small and medium-size merchants till September 30, 2020. All this in the belief to raise the spirit of never giving up and helping them to capture an accelerating e-commerce penetration. The main aim of “The COVID Stimulus Plan For Shopify Merchants” is to make it easier for SMEs and MSMEs to get back on their feet by overcoming the challenges they have been facing because of the lockdown.
Covid19 has hit mainly small and medium-size businesses hard. AiTrillion has come to the rescue of small businesses. Even before the pandemic arrived, AiTrillion was known for its easy setup and Ai integrated platform. During the crisis, AiTrillion decided to waive off its price up to 100% for six months. Till now, AiTrillion has waived off $1.6M billion amount of its clients.
To avail, the opportunity all you need to do is sign up on Aitrillion website under the FREE plan for receiving COVID 19 Stimulus & all merchants are auto-approved.
With AiTrillion, online store owners saw unprecedented growth in their revenue that has sustained the business as a whole.
According to the company’s CEO, Manoj Dhanotiya, the number of new stores created on AiTrillion grew 47% between April 1 to June 30, compared to the prior six months.
The lockdown has damaged massively the Medium, Small, and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs). That’s where we decided to come up-front and help our community in all possible ways. After analyzing the market situation we designed this program as a relief package because we know it will be difficult for most businesses to sail through. Since its inception, AiTrillion has been working on empowering entrepreneurs by helping them create and promote their eCommerce businesses by removing the obstacles that subsist in the online market. We have been helping eCommerce businesses in around 175 countries around the world.
AiTrillion is known for allowing Shopify merchants to create unique touchpoints and relationships with their customers. It’s 11+ automated marketing channels are packed with AI capabilities that help sellers to increase brand engagement with customers to boost sales.
This all in one eCommerce marketing platform is continuously helping and empowering Shopify merchants and delighting shoppers.
About AiTrillion
AiTrillion is the first-ever SaaS-based Artificial Intelligence enabled – all-in-one marketing platform for eCommerce sellers. At AiTrillion, we aim to help sellers by incorporating our experiences across continents. We are here to consistently empower businesses of all sizes to beget success with an easy-to-use, intelligent, automated marketing platform that is powered by Ai in its true sense.
