I-95 South Long-Term Left Lane Closure Next Week for Bridge Repair over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Bensalem Township

King of Prussia, PA – Southbound Interstate 95 motorists will encounter a double lane closure at night next week prior to a long-term left lane closure on southbound I-95 for bridge repair on the structure carrying the interstate over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) in Bensalem Township, Bucks County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

On Wednesday, July 29, and Thursday, July 30, from 7:00 PM to 5:00 AM, a double lane closure will be in place on southbound I-95 approaching the bridge over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) to allow crews to install barrier and signs and perform line striping operations in preparation for a long-term left lane closure on southbound I-95.

By 5:00 AM Friday, July 31, a long-term left lane closure and traffic shift will be in place on southbound I-95 approaching the bridge over U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) through late August or until work on the left parapet is completed.

In addition, the right lane and shoulder will continue to be closed on northbound U.S. 13 (Bristol Pike) between Bensalem Boulevard and Haunted Lane. The right lane and shoulder are scheduled to remain closed until the left parapet on the bridge is completed.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling through the work areas because backups and slowdowns will occur. All scheduled activities are weather permitting.

Work on this project will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

