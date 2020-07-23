Route 10 (3rd Street) to Close Next Week for Base Repair in Oxford Borough

King of Prussia, PA – Route 10 (3rd Street) will be closed and detoured between Route 472 (Market Street) and Wheeler Boulevard in Oxford Borough, Chester County on Wednesday, July 29, from 9:00 AM to 3:00 PM for base repair by Chester County maintenance, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

During the closure, motorists will be directed to use Route 472 (Market Street), Baltimore Pike and Wheeler Boulevard. Local access will be maintained up to the construction zone.

Motorists are advised to allow extra time when traveling near the work area because backups and delays may occur. All scheduled activities are weather dependent.

Work on this operation will be in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and state Department of Health guidance as well as a project-specific COVID-19 safety plan, which will include protocols for social distancing, use of face coverings, personal and job-site cleaning protocols, management of entries to the jobsite, special signing, and relevant training.

MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

