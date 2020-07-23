Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Uniform Juvenile Court Act rewritten for the first time in almost 50 years

KX News

The first draft of a bill to replace the North Dakota Uniform Juvenile Court Act was presented to lawmakers for the first time in almost 50 years.

The Director of Juvenile Services for the Department of Corrections went over the extensive document Wednesday morning with the Judiciary Committee. She says the new law needs to match more recent research.

Among the alterations is the decriminalization of unruly youth. Simply put– right now, if a kid skips school or runs away, they are arrested. The changes would require a response by child welfare instead to work with the child, and hopefully, get to the root of the issue.

