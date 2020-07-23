MEDIA ADVISORY: Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee to meet July 30 by webinar

The Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee will meet by webinar on July 30 at 9 a.m.

The public may join the meeting online or listen over the telephone. A link to join the webinar, as well as information on system requirements and testing, can be found here.

Committee members are scheduled to review two completed issue papers and other specific issues for the 2021 CHPP Revision. The committee will also hear a presentation on the Water Quality section in the N.C. Blue Crab Fishery Management Plan. Additionally, a representative from the Pew Foundation will address the committee regarding her thoughts and suggestions for promoting the Coastal Habitat Protection Plan and involving stakeholders in the process and the implementation of the plan.

For more information, contact Jimmy Johnson with the Albemarle-Pamlico National Estuary Partnership or Anne Deaton with the Division of Marine Fisheries.

For a full meeting agenda, click here.

WHO: Coastal Habitat Protection Plan Steering Committee WHAT: Meeting by Webinar WHEN: July 30 at 9 a.m. WHERE: Click Here

