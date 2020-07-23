Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
FDLE arrests Orlando woman for grand theft, check fraud

                                                            

For Immediate Release

July 22, 2020

 

ORLANDO, Fla. – Florida Department of Law Enforcement agents arrested Shenita Gavanda Lee, 43, of 4044 Shellman Street, Orlando, yesterday for one count of grand theft, one count of criminal use of personal information, and four counts of uttering a forged check.

 

The investigation showed that Lee utilized a stolen driver’s license and counterfeit checks to fraudulently purchase lawn equipment and power tools from at least seven retailers across Central Florida. After each purchase, Lee provided the equipment and tools to another person, who sold the items and provided her with money from the transaction. The value of the items fraudulently purchased by Lee is in excess of $10,000.

 

Elements of the case were initially investigated by the Rockledge Police Department and the Cocoa Police Department before the investigation was adopted by FDLE at the request of local law enforcement due to the cross-jurisdictional nature of the crimes.

 

Lee was booked into the Orange County Jail on $55,000 bond. The case will be prosecuted by the State Attorney’s Office, Ninth Judicial Circuit.

 

For Further Information Contact: Gretl Plessinger, Jessica Cary or Jeremy Burns FDLE Office of Public Information (850) 410-7001

