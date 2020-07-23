Ninepoint Partners LP Announces Voting Results for Proposed Fund Merger and Changes to Investment Objectives

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ninepoint Partners LP (Ninepoint Partners) announced today the voting results following the special meetings of securityholders of Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund, Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class and Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class (each, a Fund).



Voting on the following matters was conducted at special meetings of the Funds held telephonically on July 20, 2020 and at an adjourned special meeting on July 22, 2020. Voting was permitted via internet, telephone, facsimile, mail or by proxy. The results of the votes of securityholders are reported below.

Fund Matter Voted Upon Result Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund Merger of Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund into Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class Approved Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund- Series T and Series FT Merger of Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund into Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class Approved Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class Change in investment objective of Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class Approved Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class Change in investment objective of Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class Approved

The Manager has received the required approval from the securities regulator in respect of the merger of Ninepoint Enhanced Balanced Fund into Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class (the Merger). Having also received the required approval of securityholders of Ninepont Enhanced Balanced Fund, including Series T and Series FT securityholders who voted separately as a class, the Merger is expected to be effective on or about August 7, 2020.

The change in investment objective of each of Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class and Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class was also approved by securityholders of each Fund (the Investment Objective Changes). The Investment Objective Changes are expected to be effective on or about August 7, 2020. Concurrently with the Investment Objective Changes, the Fund name of Ninepoint Enhanced Equity Class will change to Ninepoint Risk Advantaged U.S. Equity Index Class and the Fund name of Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class will change to Ninepoint Return Advantaged U.S Equity Index Class. The Investment Objective Change in respect of Ninepoint Enhanced U.S. Equity Class will result in conversion of the Fund from being a traditional mutual fund to an “alternative mutual fund” as defined in National Instrument 81-102 Investment Funds.

About Ninepoint Partners

Based in Toronto, Ninepoint Partners LP is one of Canada’s leading alternative investment management firms overseeing approximately $6 billion in assets under management and institutional contracts. Committed to helping investors explore innovative investment solutions that have the potential to enhance returns and manage portfolio risk, Ninepoint offers a diverse set of alternative strategies including North American Equity, Global Equity, Real Assets & Alternative Income.

