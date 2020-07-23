Acer Therapeutics Investors Who Have Held Their Stock Continuously Since at Least September 25, 2017 Are Encouraged to Contact Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. is investigating potential breaches of fiduciary duty claims involving certain officers and/or directors of Acer Therapeutics, Inc. (“Acer” or the “Company”) ( NASDAQ: ACER ).



The investigation concerns, among other things, whether certain Acer officers and/or directors made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information regarding, among other things, the Company’s business, operational, and compliance policies and whether Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s (celiprolol) New Drug Application (“NDA”) with the FDA for the treatment of Ehlers-Danlos Syndrome (“vEDS”).

