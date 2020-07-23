ARHT Media Announces Strategic Partnership With TLC Creative Special Effects The First Client to Purchase New ARHT Engines With Transmission Bundles

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART), is the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content. ARHT is pleased to announce that it is has entered into a Strategic Partnership with Los Angeles based special effects powerhouse TLC Creative to utilize ARHT Engine software, combined with the Company’s recently launched Transmission Bundles, to deliver both online and in-person holopresence experiences.



TLC is the official special effects supplier to the Los Angeles Lakers and has delivered audio visual experiences at the Super Bowl, the Olympics, television shows such as Dancing with the Stars and American Idol as well as with international recording artists including Lady Gaga, Usher, Jennifer Lopez, Miley Cyrus, and many others.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/841dea73-f493-48d0-8726-f797af1e2db7

“When I first experienced ARHT’s live two-way holopresence tech earlier this year in Seattle, I knew that I had to offer this technology to our very long list of both domestic and international clients,“ stated TLC CEO and Founder Kevin Bilida. “With so many events now being delivered online, ARHT’s Virtual Global Stage is the perfect solution that will enhance the online experience, which we will showcase at a major event in September.”

TLC is also bringing the unique experience of seeing live special effects to virtual events. Bursts of sparks close to business presenters is a true surprise, creating excitement and real energy. Live confetti, laser aerials, and other live special effects, are adding impact to live streamed events in ways that can’t be duplicated any other way.

“We are proud to be working with Kevin and the TLC team as they have introduced so many new technological innovations in special effects over the years and now, they are innovating online with us,” commented ARHT CEO Larry O’Reilly. “By offering our ARHT Engine server and software technology combined with the cost savings of our Transmission Bundles it made the decision for TLC to promote our tech that much easier, while allowing us to focus on our highest margin products. It’s a true win-win scenario, which will generate recurring revenues.”

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented holopresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our holopresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global StageTM.

This press release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "occur" or "be achieved". Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

