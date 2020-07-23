MediXall Group Announces Upcoming Launch of Health Karma

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL), a healthcare technology company based in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., today announced the launch of Health Karma™, a free tool that brings cost transparency and choice to healthcare, eliminating financial surprises and empowering people to make more informed decisions - with or without health insurance.



Research has shown that more consumers are focused on convenience and cost. However, healthcare can be difficult to navigate, is fragmented, and consumers are often unsure what doctor they should go to and how much they will have to pay out of their own pocket or even what payment options are available. To solve this, MediXall Group developed Health Karma™, a platform that uses the power of big data to pair transparency with personalization, giving consumers a clear, robust view of care options, enabling them to get the most out of their healthcare.

The user-friendly platform includes access to information from more than 1 million healthcare providers and connects to health insurance policies nationwide to create a streamlined way for consumers to find quality, affordable care regardless of insurance coverage. Individuals will be able to find experienced doctors, estimate costs, track deductibles and out-of-pocket maximums in real time, estimate healthcare costs, book in-person and telehealth appointments, and pay for appointments — all in one place. Health Karma™ plans to offer the following features:

Talk to a Doctor (telemedicine and teletherapy through a partnership with MeMD)

Find a Healthcare Provider or Facility

Real-time Benefits Tracking

Personalized Cost Estimates (Coming Soon)

Find Rx Savings (Coming Soon)

Send Medical Records (Coming Soon)

Book and Pay for Appointments (Coming Soon)

To bring Health Karma™ to the public, the Company will collaborate with healthcare marketing agency Wax Custom Communications. Known as the “monster in healthcare marketing,” Wax will leverage its deep understanding of the healthcare vertical to offer strategic guidance and execute marketing and communication tactics to promote Health Karma™ and its myriad benefits to consumers nationwide.

“The Health Karma™ platform puts the power in users’ hands and provides much-needed clarity to help them make educated decisions about healthcare options,” says Bill Wax, president of Wax Custom Communications. “We are extremely excited to help MediXall Group introduce Health Karma™ in the U.S. and expect users to flock to it for its power, simplicity and ease of use.”

After a series of closed alpha tests, the public was invited to participate in beta testing that offers access to telemedicine through MeMD, a comprehensive telehealth solution. Beta user testing begins August 2020, with a public launch scheduled for November 2020.

Consumers can be one of the first to try Health Karma™ by signing up for the beta waitlist at https://coming-soon.healthkarma.org/. As one of our beta users, consumers will see our new products and features before they become public.

“We are very excited to enter into this collaboration with Wax Custom Communications, a partner and extension of our team, to help communicate the benefits of Health Karma™ to users,” says Michael Swartz, President of MediXall.com. “From day one, our goal has been to take the complexity out of healthcare. Our first-generation marketplace tool, MediXall.com, was designed to make shopping for healthcare as easy as booking a flight or hotel on Priceline or Expedia. With our second-generation platform, Health Karma™, we’ve built on top of our foundation to offer a place where people can find and discover the tools, the education, and the opportunities to help take the hassle out of managing their healthcare.”

About MediXall Group, Inc.

MediXall Group, Inc. (OTCQB: MDXL) is a technology and innovation-driven organization purposefully designed and structured around delivering products and services to make it easier for consumers to learn, decide and pay for healthcare, without intruding on the important relationship with trusted doctors. The mission of the MediXall Group is to revolutionize the medical industry by improving communication; providing better technology and support services; and enabling more efficient, cost-effective healthcare for the consumer. By approaching the healthcare ecosystem as a whole, MediXall creates, invests and incubates companies that embody its mission statement. For more information, please visit www.medixallgroup.com or call 954-908-3481.

About Wax Custom Communications

Founded in 1987 by Pulitzer Prize-nominated photojournalist Bill Wax, Wax Custom Communications is a full-service multichannel marketing agency based in Miami. Wax specializes in every aspect of healthcare marketing, developing powerful communication strategies across digital, traditional, and emerging media to build brand value and forge a deep bond between brand and audience. As winners of over 1,500 awards, Wax is known as the monster in healthcare marketing for their monstrous creative talent that is fueled by their creative alter egos – healthcare marketing monsters – working to create compelling creative that make lasting impressions.

