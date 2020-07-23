IPL Plastics Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results on August 11th

/EIN News/ -- MONTREAL, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IPL Plastics Inc. (“IPLP” or the “Company”) (TSX: IPLP) today announced that the Company will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2020 after market close on Tuesday, August 11th, 2020.



Alan Walsh, Chief Executive Officer, will host a conference call for analysts and investors at 10.00am (ET) on Wednesday, August 12th, 2020. The dial-in numbers for participants are (866) 996-7190 or (270) 215-9493 in North America and 1800902189 or 012475604 in Ireland and the Conference ID is 2789245. Presentation slides to be referenced on the conference call will be available prior to the call on the Company’s website at https://www.iplglobal.com/investors/filings-presentations-reports .

A replay of the call will be available until Wednesday, August 19th, 2020. To access the replay, call (855) 859-2056 and enter passcode: 2789245.

About IPLP

IPLP is a leading sustainable packaging solutions provider primarily in the food, consumer, agricultural, logistics and environmental end-markets operating in Canada, the U.S., the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, China and Mexico. IPLP employs approximately 2,000 people and has corporate offices in Montreal and Dublin. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.iplglobal.com .

Contact

Investor Enquiries:

Paul Meade, Head of Investor Relations, +353 87 0655368