Phenom Wins Comparably Awards for Best Companies for Professional Development and Best CEOs for Women

/EIN News/ -- PHILADELPHIA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Phenom , the global leader in Talent Experience Management (TXM), today announced it was recognized as a Best Company for Professional Development and a Best CEO for Women by the 2020 Comparably Awards.



Phenom ranked in the top 50 for large companies, along with brands such as Amazon, Microsoft and Google for Best Companies for Professional Development and Best CEOs for Women. Phenom was the only Pennsylvania-based organization for the Best CEOs for Women award.

“Employers should aim to provide an exceptional employee experience in an effort to build a company culture that perpetuates positivity, camaraderie and innovation,” said Mahe Bayireddi, CEO and co-founder of Phenom. “We do this by empowering our workforce to voice their passions and then take collective action to ensure that their time spent at Phenom is meaningful, constructive and beneficial to their careers.”

Best Companies for Professional Development was based on anonymous ratings from employees about the professional development and career growth opportunities provided by the company. Best CEOs for Women was based solely on anonymous sentiment ratings from female employees about the chief executive officer.

These Comparably Awards were derived from sentiment ratings provided by employees who anonymously rated their employers on Comparably.com during a 12-month period from June 30, 2019 through June 30, 2020. There were no fees or costs associated with participating, nor was nomination required.

“Our annual Best CEOs for Women list continues to shine a spotlight on the leaders who are setting positive examples for others to learn from and model in their own organizations,” said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. “It is no surprise to see Mahe Bayireddi among this outstanding group of executives. He is often applauded by his Phenom team for being a visionary and forward-thinking leader that puts people first.”

The Phenom Talent Experience Management Platform

Phenom delivers AI-powered Talent Experience Management , providing companies with a unified solution for:

Candidate Experience: Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot

Career Site, CMS, University Recruiting, Chatbot Recruiter Experience: CRM, Live Chat, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights

CRM, Live Chat, Campaigns, SMS, AI Insights Employee Experience: Internal Mobility, Diversity & Inclusion, Career Pathing, Referrals, Gigs

Internal Mobility, Diversity & Inclusion, Career Pathing, Referrals, Gigs Management Experience: Talent Analytics, Skills Gap Analysis, Succession, Reporting, Forecasting

About Phenom

Phenom is a global HR technology company with a purpose to help a billion people find the right job. With an expertise in building AI-powered, scalable solutions, Phenom Talent Experience Management (TXM) personalizes and automates the talent journey for candidates, recruiters, employees and management with the Career Site, Chatbot, CRM, CMS, SMS and Email Campaigns, University Recruiting, Internal Mobility, Career Pathing, Diversity & Inclusion, Gigs, Referrals and Analytics. As a result, employers improve their talent acquisition and talent management efforts by helping candidates and employees find the right job, recruiters identify and engage the right talent, and management optimize HR strategy, process and spend. Phenom was ranked among the fastest-growing technology companies in the 2019 Deloitte Technology Fast 500.

Headquartered in Philadelphia, Phenom has offices in Canada, India, Israel, the Netherlands and the United Kingdom with over 500 employees. More than 300 global employers rely on the Phenom TXM platform to bring recruiting velocity and create an end-to-end talent experience.

For more information, please visit www.phenom.com . Connect with Phenom on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook , YouTube and Instagram .

About Comparably

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it’s like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.