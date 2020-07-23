Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Walk-through of Cheshire County Superior Court on July 28 in Preparation for First Jury Trial Pilot since COVID Emergency

KEENE, NH— In preparation for the pilot jury trial scheduled in August, the New Hampshire Judicial Branch officials will conduct a thorough walk-through of Cheshire County Superior Court on July 28, 2020, from 11 a.m. until noon.

During this event, members of the Return to Operation Committee of the Superior Court will examine the modifications that have been put in place to protect jurors, court staff, parties to cases, and the public from the transmission of COVID-19 during in-person jury trials. Members of the media are invited to interview Chief Justice Tina Nadeau outside the building and tour the facility. Mask wearing and social distancing will be required.

When: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 11 a.m.

Who: Return to Operations Committee members, including Chief Justice Tina Nadeau, sanitation professionals

To RSVP: Please contact the Communications Office to make any needed arrangements.

Susan Warner | Communications Manager New Hampshire Judicial Branch Supreme Court Building One Charles Doe Drive Concord, NH 03301 Cell: 802-299-6945 www.courts.state.nh.us

 

 

 

 

 

