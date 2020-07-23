Secretary Gorbea Named to Executive Board Of National Association of Secretaries of State

Washington, D.C. — Members of the National Association of Secretaries of State (NASS) have elected Rhode Island Secretary of State Nellie M. Gorbea to the Executive Board of the association. She will serve a one-year term as Eastern Region Vice-President. The election took place at the 2020 NASS Summer Conference, which was held virtually this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"This year marks one of the most important and challenging election cycles in our country's history," said Secretary Gorbea. "The collaboration of election officials through the National Association of Secretaries of State is needed now more than ever. It's an honor to work with my colleagues from both sides of the aisle to deliver safe and secure elections for voters."

Founded in 1904, NASS is the oldest, nonpartisan professional organization of public officials in the United States. Membership is open to the 50 states and all U.S. territories. NASS serves as a medium for the exchange of information between states and fosters cooperation in the development of public policy.

The Executive Board is the governing body of NASS. As a member, Secretary Gorbea will make decisions that guide the business and direction of the association. This is Secretary Gorbea's second term as Eastern Region Vice-President for NASS. Her previous term ran from July 2017 to July 2018. Her current term will end in July 2021.

Also elected at the 2020 NASS Summer Conference were the following Executive Board members: • President: Hon. Maggie Toulouse Oliver, New Mexico • Immediate Past President: Hon. Paul Pate, Iowa • President-elect: Hon. Kyle Ardoin, Louisiana • Treasurer: Hon. Tahesha Way, New Jersey • Secretary: Hon. Steve Simon, Minnesota • Eastern Region Vice-President: Hon. Nellie Gorbea, Rhode Island • Midwestern Region Vice-President: Hon. Scott Schwab, Kansas • Western Region Vice-President: Hon. Katie Hobbs, Arizona • Member-at-Large (NPA Section): Hon. Connie Lawson, Indiana • Member-at-Large (ACR Section): Hon. Jim Condos, Vermont

