Konica Minolta’s IT Services Division Announces New, Simplified Offering for the SMB Market

All Covered Assurance Service Packages Built to Future-proof SMBs

/EIN News/ -- Ramsey, NJ, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta), together with its IT Services division, All Covered, a longtime champion of SMBs, today announced the launch of All Covered Assurance (ACA), an all-in-one turnkey IT management services platform. Built to provide intelligent management across the IT landscape, predictively and proactively ensure IT availability at any time and support customers to future-proof their businesses.

With the ambition of ‘assuring businesses can do business,’ ACA was developed following a market research program to uncover best practices to increase SMBs’ ‘uptime.’ The research revealed SMBs rarely prioritize preventative measures to reduce risk and minimize application and services downtime. Leaving these issues unaddressed, implemented as an add-on solution or a one-time project or application inherently creates risk, often resulting in costly downtime, customer dissatisfaction and unplanned IT spend. In response to this, the All Covered Service Team created a new, intelligent and simplified service platform to drastically reduce – or where possible, eliminate - risks within the SMB IT environment.

States Glenn Mathis, Vice President, Global Client Services & Solutions, All Covered, “We’ve always felt that every SMB organization deserves the same level of support and service as any enterprise environment, and for the most part, they have been largely underserved. With ACA, we are able to modernize and uniquely address the needs of an SMB customer, minimizing risk and maximizing value though security led solutions that meet their ever-changing and growing needs.”

ACA has been designed to deliver an approach that ensures continued business productivity, system readiness, data availability and complete security with total visibility and governance across the SMB’s IT landscape. Aimed at simplifying IT management, it integrates all the fundamental tools, services and applications in a single intelligent platform to keep businesses running efficiently. To ensure the integration operates optimally, the ACA platform is centered around three main pillars: productivity, security and flexibility.

Productivity: Focused on users being able to work at anytime

Productivity is fostered when the user has the essential support system to work efficiently. Service desk support, application training and complete endpoint management, plus infrastructure availability and readiness through managed backups, server and network monitoring and management and device discovery are all critical to productivity.

Security: A multi-pronged approach

Security starts with defense tools to safeguard users, endpoints, networks and servers. Next comes an offensive strategy with solutions to proactively search for vulnerabilities before attackers do, such as end user awareness training, external vulnerability scanning, infrastructure vulnerability profiling and emerging threats monitoring. ACA also ensures that in the event of a security breach, not only can it restore data through managed backups, but limits the financial impact to businesses with cybersecurity insurance – a one-of-a-kind industry offering.

Flexibility: Focused on user mobility for business agility

ACA makes user mobility a priority, through mobile worker support and infrastructure analysis, enabling businesses to pivot quickly around changing environments.

While ACA provides a comprehensive service platform to meet key SMB needs, complementary add-on packages are also available. This includes hosted collaboration tools such as Office365, voice over IP, app development services for Sharepoint, PowerBI services, website design and customizations. Vertical-specific customization is also possible with add-on solutions such as the Lawyer’s Help Desk, All Covered’s exclusive legal IT support service.

Many services within ACA are new or improved offerings, addressing the challenges and solving critical needs of an IT landscape. ACA puts businesses in control, while driving risk out of the equation, by making sure customers’ IT infrastructures are always on, always available and everywhere, with complete visibility.

Explore ACA on All Covered’s website.

