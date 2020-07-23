Study Detailing Positive Effects of SteraMist on Various Aspects of Fresh Produce Quality and Storage Published

/EIN News/ -- BEVERLY HILLS, Calif,, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc.® (“TOMI”) (OTCQB:TOMZ), is a global company specializing in disinfection and decontamination, utilizing its premier Binary Ionization Technology (BIT) platform through its SteraMist products - a hydrogen peroxide-based mist and fog composed of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP). SteraMist technology is once again subjected to ongoing testing and research for direct produce application efficacy, with testing results to be published in Food Control.



The United States Department of Agriculture paper “ Cold plasma-activated hydrogen peroxide aerosol on populations of Salmonella Typhimurium and Listeria innocua and quality changes of apple, tomato and cantaloupe during storage – A pilot scale study ” is authored by Dr. Xuetong Fan, who has previously contributed to two prior studies regarding direct produce application.

Cold plasma-activated hydrogen peroxide, or ionized Hydrogen Peroxide (iHP™), contains a sole active ingredient of 7.8% H 2 O 2 passed through an atmospheric cold plasma arc. The objective of this study sought to test direct application of iHP™ directly onto the smooth surfaces of tomatoes and apples, the stem scars of tomatoes, and the rinds of cantaloupes. Resulting efficacy on the reduction of Salmonella Typhimurium and Listeria innocua bacteria as well as any changes in quality parameters for simulated storage were observed. Quality parameters included visual assessments, color measurements, texture analysis, and determinations of pH, soluble solids, ascorbic acid, and antioxidants. An objective of this research was to increase the experimental scale of iHP treatment on apples, tomatoes, and cantaloupes.

At a flow rate of 25mL per minute and, an air pressure of 30ps, and after an application interval of 16 minutes and a dwell time of 14 minutes, a ≥5 log reduction of colony-forming units (CFU) of S. Typhimurium and L. innocua per piece was recorded on the surfaces of apples and tomatoes. Cantaloupe rinds registered a reduction of 3.58 and 3.72 log CFU per piece for S. Typhimurium and L. innocua, respectively. iHP did not alter the quality parameters for apples, tomatoes, and cantaloupes when observed in storage over a period of 14 days at a temperature of 62.6°F/17°C. Overall, experimental conclusions illustrated the promising potential of ionized Hydrogen Peroxide in the enhancement of microbial safety of fresh produce.

TOMI CEO, Dr. Halden Shane, states: “With the completion of research efforts such as the one outlined within this study, interest continues to grow for the use of SteraMist throughout our Food Safety division. TOMI will continue to dedicate resources to our ongoing mission to innovate for a safer world, including the protection of our global food supply at every stage.”

