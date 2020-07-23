Corning Introduces Corning® Gorilla® Glass Victus™, The Toughest Gorilla Glass Yet, For Mobile Consumer Electronics

Gorilla Glass Victus significantly improves both drop and scratch performance for the first time ever in the Gorilla Glass family, addressing consumer demand for improved durability

/EIN News/ -- CORNING, NY, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today introduced its latest breakthrough in glass technology, Corning ® Gorilla ® Glass Victus™. Built on more than a decade-long legacy of delivering tough glasses for smartphones, laptops, tablets, and wearables, Gorilla Glass Victus provides consumers and OEMs with significantly better drop and scratch performance compared to competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers.

“Corning’s extensive consumer research has shown that improved drop and scratch performance are key components of consumer purchasing decisions,” said John Bayne, senior vice president and general manager, Mobile Consumer Electronics.



In three of the largest smartphone markets in the world – China, India, and the United States – durability is one of the most important purchase considerations for smartphones, second only to the device brand. When tested against features such as screen size, camera quality, and device thinness, durability was twice as important, and consumers were willing to pay a premium for improved durability. Additionally, Corning has analyzed feedback from more than 90,000 consumers indicating that the importance of drop and scratch performance has nearly doubled in seven years.



“Dropped phones can result in broken phones, but as we developed better glasses, phones survived more drops but also showed more visible scratches, which can impact the usability of devices,” Bayne said. “Instead of our historic approach of asking our technologists to focus on a single goal – making the glass better for either drop or scratch – we asked them to focus on improving both drop and scratch, and they delivered with Gorilla Glass Victus.”



In lab tests, Gorilla Glass Victus achieved drop performance up to 2 meters when dropped onto hard, rough surfaces. Competitive aluminosilicate glasses from other manufacturers typically fail when dropped from less than 0.8 meters. Gorilla Glass Victus also surpasses Corning® Gorilla® Glass 6 with up to a 2x improvement in scratch resistance. Additionally, the scratch resistance of Gorilla Glass Victus is up to 4x better than competitive aluminosilicate glasses.



Gorilla Glass has been designed into more than 8 billion devices by more than 45 major brands. Through the company’s Mobile Consumer Electronics (MCE) Market-Access Platform, Corning continues its legacy of innovation with its market-leading cover glasses as well as glass and optics for semiconductor products that enhance performance, deliver new connectivity features, enable new designs, and support immersive user experiences with augmented reality and 3D sensing.



Samsung will be the first customer to adopt Gorilla Glass Victus in the near future.



About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 169-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping our customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include mobile consumer electronics, optical communications, automotive technologies, life sciences technologies, and display technologies.

