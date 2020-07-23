Aurcana Commences Diamond Drilling Program at the Revenue-Virginius Mine Located in Colorado, USA. Targeting Virginius Vein Extension

/EIN News/ -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AURCANA CORPORATION ("Aurcana" or the "Company") (TSXV: AUN, OTCQX: AUNFF) is pleased to announce the commencement of a diamond drilling program at the Revenue-Virginius Mine. The drill program will follow and explore the continuation of high-grade silver Resources and Reserves present on the Virginius vein along its strike extension into the recently acquired Blue Grass patented mining claim. The drill program will consist of some 7,000 feet of HQ sized diamond drill core in 10 holes.

The Blue Grass claim covers 1,500 feet (457 meters) of the 7500 feet (2,286 meters) of known strike length on the Virginius vein north of the Monongahela claim. In addition to the 1500 feet (457 meters) of strike length on the Blue Grass claim, the Company owns an additional 6,000 feet (1,829 meters) to the north of the claim. This total strike length nearly double the 4,000 feet (1,219 meters) utilized in the Company’s 2018 feasibility study for the restart of the mine (“2018 FS”). The Virginius vein was historically the most proflic producer of silver, lead and zinc in the mine.

As detailed in the 2018 FS, the Virginius vein contains just over 11.2 million Ag ounces of Proven + Probable Reserves within 15.2 million Ag ounces of Measured and Indicated Resources, and 5.2 million Ag ounces of Inferred Resources (see the 2018 FS posted on the Company’s website or on the Company’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com .).

The scientific and technical content of this news release was reviewed and approved by Michael Gross, P. Geo, a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

Aurcana Corporation owns the Revenue-Virginius Mine, in Colorado, and the Shafter-Presidio Silver Project in Texas, US. The primary mineral resource at Shafter and Revenue-Virginius is silver. Both are fully permitted for production.

