New campaign promotes Canadian energy sector’s massive contribution to economic recovery from COVID-19

/EIN News/ -- Calgary, Alberta, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Energy Centre (CEC) launched a new national campaign today to highlight the central role Canada’s energy sector has in the country’s economic recovery. Titled: ‘When we work, Canada works,' the campaign features facts and multimedia storytelling to underscore the importance of Canada’s energy industry to the national economy.

“Every direct job in the oil and gas sector supports five more jobs somewhere else in Canada, so whether you’re working in Fort McMurray or Toronto, chances are the sector’s impacting your job and your community,” said Tom Olsen, CEC’s chief executive officer.

As all orders of government work to ensure our economy can rebound from COVID-19, no sector is better positioned than energy to play a foundational role in getting people back to work and paying for the services on which families rely.

Between 2000 and 2018, the energy industry contributed $359 billion to federal and provincial budgets. These are dollars that go back into our healthcare, schools, environmental programs and other essential services. Canada’s energy sector supports more than 500,000 jobs across Canada in direct and related industries – jobs that have significantly higher average salaries compared to other industries.

Olsen also noted the Canadian industry’s high ratings for Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) performance.

“Too many Canadians simply do not know enough about what a great story we have to tell,” said Olsen. “The facts have always been on our side. We should be very proud of our leading energy sector that creates wealth and prosperity for all Canadians, and provides the responsibly produced energy the rest of the world continues to demand.”

The communications campaign will run over the summer and reach Canadians across the country. To learn more about Canada’s energy sector visit: www.canadianenergycentre.ca

The Canadian Energy Centre is an arm’s-length agency established by the Government of Alberta to advance Canada as the supplier of choice for the world’s growing demand of responsibly produced energy. It is largely funded by Alberta’s energy industry through the provincial Technology Innovation and Emissions Reduction (TIER) fund. For more information, visit www.canadianenergycentre.ca

