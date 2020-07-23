GSB, MJCO, NBL, and BFYT SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. Reminds Investors of Investigations of Buyouts

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rigrodsky & Long, P.A. announces that it is investigating:



GlobalSCAPE, Inc. (NYSE American: GSB ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to GlobalSCAPE’s agreement to be acquired HelpSystems, LLC. Shareholders of GlobalSCAPE will receive $9.50 in cash for each share of GlobalSCAPE owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-globalscape-inc .

Majesco (NASDAQ GS: MJCO ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Majesco’s agreement to be acquired by Thoma Bravo, L.P. Shareholders of Majesco will receive $13.10 in cash for each share of Majesco owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-majesco .

Noble Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: NBL ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Noble Energy’s agreement to be acquired by Chevron Corporation. Shareholders of Noble Energy will receive 0.1191 shares of Chevron for each share of Noble Energy owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-noble-energy-inc .

Benefytt Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: BFYT ) regarding possible breaches of fiduciary duties and other violations of law related to Benefytt’s agreement to be acquired by affiliates of Madison Dearborn Partners, LLC. Shareholders of Benefytt will $31.00 in cash for each share of Benefytt owned. To learn more about this investigation and your rights, visit: https://www.rigrodskylong.com/cases-benefytt-technologies-inc .

