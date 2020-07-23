SUNZ Insurance celebrates 15 years as an exclusive provider of national workers’ compensation insurance

SUNZ’s first client, EnterpriseHR, recently renewed for the 15th year

/EIN News/ -- Tampa, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SUNZ Insurance, a national workers’ compensation insurance company, is celebrating 15 years in business. The company has experienced exponential growth since 2005, when it started with just five employees. SUNZ now has 365 employees nationwide and continues to maintain strong relationships with its clients. In fact, SUNZ recently announced it renewed its first client, EnterpriseHR, for the 15th year in a row.

SUNZ Insurance now works with companies ranging from Professional Employer Organizations (PEOs), to staffing agencies, to large companies.

SUNZ’s first client, EnterpriseHR, is a St. Petersburg, Florida-based human resources organization that combines payroll, benefits administration, workers' compensation, and human resource functions into a single source, eliminating the need to staff internally or outsource these functions.

“We have a great relationship and have always received excellent customer service from SUNZ throughout the years,” said Tim Russell, President of EnterpriseHR. “We know we can rely on SUNZ for quality workers’ comp coverage and it continues to be a positive partnership for us.”

Since 2005, SUNZ has grown from a small office in downtown St. Petersburg offering coverage only in Florida, to having employees and clients across the nation. After an acquisition in 2013 by SUNZ CEO Steve Herrig, a longtime experienced veteran in the insurance industry, the company relocated to Sarasota.

Within two years, the company saw tremendous growth and started to expand into several other states. This eventually required further expansion and now the company calls downtown Bradenton, Florida home.

“We love the west coast of Florida and expect further expansion at our corporate headquarters in the coming years ahead. We are passionate about investing in the revitalization of our hometown of downtown Bradenton,” said Rick Leonard, President of SUNZ Insurance. “Additionally, as our 15th year in business, we continue to evolve our services and client offerings as new challenges and opportunities are presented to us, such as COVID-19.”

SUNZ grew its competitive role in the industry through the strategic partnership formed under its parent company, SUNZ Holdings. Together the holding company offers additional services such as policy administration, claims administration, case management, fraud prevention, and customer support services.

About SUNZ Insurance

SUNZ Insurance is a national workers’ compensation insurance company headquartered in Bradenton, Florida that develops unique workers’ compensation programs that deliver innovative and tailored solutions to protect businesses and their employees. Forged in 2005, SUNZ Insurance Company was charged to serve PEOs, staffing agencies, and large corporations. SUNZ Insurance continues to rise to the occasion by leading the industry in workers’ compensation insurance. For more information, visit www.sunzinsurance.com.

