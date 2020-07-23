Symphony, a SYKES company Joins Forces With Jacada as Newest Global Consulting Partner

Intelligent Automation meets Business Process Optimization (BPO) as a powerhouse duo unites in global customer service automation deployment

/EIN News/ -- ATLANTA, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jacada, Inc., a pioneer of intelligent customer service automation, has announced its newest strategic partner, Symphony, a SYKES company, a global consulting and managed services firm that specializes in designing and deploying IA solutions that help clients rapidly realize the full potential of digitized operations. They will be reselling and deploying Jacada’s full suite of contact center automation solutions worldwide.

