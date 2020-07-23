Corcept Therapeutics Completes Enrollment in Controlled, Phase 2 Trial of Relacorilant Plus Nab-Paclitaxel in Patients with Metastatic Ovarian Cancer

/EIN News/ -- MENLO PARK, Calif., July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ: CORT), a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of cortisol, today announced the completion of enrollment in its controlled, Phase 2 trial of relacorilant combined with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane®) in patients with metastatic, platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.



“We achieved this milestone thanks in part to the hard work and enthusiasm of our clinical investigators,” said Andreas Grauer, MD, Corcept’s Chief Medical Officer. “Data from our open-label, Phase 1/2 trial were very promising.1 We expect to have results from this larger, controlled trial in the first half of next year.”

The trial has enrolled 177 patients at 28 sites in the United States, Canada and Europe. Participants were randomly assigned to receive either relacorilant in combination with nab-paclitaxel or nab-paclitaxel alone. The trial’s primary endpoint is progression free survival, with secondary endpoints including objective response rate and duration of objective response.2

About Relacorilant

Relacorilant is a non-steroidal, selective modulator of the glucocorticoid receptor, the receptor for cortisol which is activated when cortisol levels are high. Relacorilant does not bind to the body's other hormone receptors. Corcept is studying relacorilant as a potential treatment for a variety of serious disorders, including Cushing’s syndrome and advanced adrenal, ovarian and pancreatic cancer. Relacorilant is proprietary to Corcept and is protected by composition of matter and method of use patents. Relacorilant has received orphan drug designation in the United States for the treatment of Cushing’s syndrome and pancreatic cancer.

About Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept is a commercial-stage company engaged in the discovery and development of drugs to treat severe metabolic, oncologic and psychiatric disorders by modulating the effects of the stress hormone cortisol. Corcept’s medication Korlym® was the first drug approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for patients with Cushing’s syndrome. Corcept has discovered a large portfolio of proprietary compounds, including relacorilant, that selectively modulate the effects of cortisol. The company owns extensive United States and foreign intellectual property covering the composition of its selective cortisol modulators and the use of cortisol modulators to treat a variety of serious disorders.

Abraxane® is a registered trademark of Abraxis BioScience, LLC.

1 For more data, see our ASCO poster at the Investors/Past Events tab of our website.

2 For additional information, see Clinicaltrials.gov (trial identifier: NCT03776812 )