QuoteMedia Enhances Quotestream with the Launch of QuoteMedia Marketplace

/EIN News/ -- PHOENIX, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCQB: QMCI), a leading provider of market data and financial applications, is pleased to announce the newly launched QuoteMedia Marketplace. QuoteMedia Marketplace contains a selection of curated market participant tools that professional and non-professional Quotestream subscribers can access to further enhance the Quotestream®️ platform.



“Quotestream is our flagship application for financial industry professionals,” says Dave Shworan, CEO of QuoteMedia, Ltd. “We have been constantly adding new features and expanding data sets to our suite of Quotestream products. QuoteMedia services such as our new Trade.AI™ and our proprietary Fund Research platform are examples of optional Quotestream add-ons. In addition, we offer powerful third-party products such as the NDEX wealth management platform and the Stock Engine trade analysis system.

“The new Marketplace allows customers to search for additional tools and services in a single location, rather than visiting separate websites for each add-on product. As an added bonus, customers can now also enjoy special pricing and opportunities that QuoteMedia has arranged with its partners. By partnering with QuoteMedia, firms benefit by reaching a broad audience of Quotestream users, and QuoteMedia benefits from broadening the Quotestream offering to include more product add-ons for specific user needs, as well as a growing new partner-shared revenue stream. Being part of the Quotestream platform and infrastructure, financial solution partners can take part in the growing marketing, sales and distribution while focusing their energies on developing and improving their own products.

“At launch, there are currently 10 add-ons and third-party integrations in the Marketplace. We look forward to adding more financial tools to provide further value for our Quotestream users. While most of the products will require a fee to access, the company intends to also add a host of free add-on tools for its users.”

Stock Engine, LLC has integrated its trade decision tools in the Marketplace and is already seeing success.

“Evaluation subscriptions for our Nest Egg Alert and Stock Engine add-ons have grown substantially thanks to the Marketplace, and it is changing the way we view our go to market strategy,” says Gene Stunkel, Stock Engine’s founder. “Stock Engine started out as a standalone product company, and all of our products required their own marketing initiatives. By taking over the more onerous parts of selling the product, the Marketplace makes us really confident that we can earn a larger user base for our powerful market timing tools.”

QuoteMedia is a leading software developer and cloud-based syndicator of financial market information and streaming financial data solutions to media, corporations, online brokerages, and financial services companies. QuoteMedia licenses interactive stock research tools such as streaming real-time quotes, market research, news, charting, option chains, filings, corporate financials, insider reports, market indices, portfolio management systems, and data feeds. QuoteMedia provides data and services for companies such as the Nasdaq Stock Exchange, TMX Group (TSX Stock Exchange), Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE), FIS, U.S. Bank, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Ridge Clearing, JPMorgan Chase, CI Financial, JitneyTrade, Hilltop Securities, HD Vest, Intrinsic Research Systems, Stockhouse, Zacks Investment Research, General Electric, Boeing, Bombardier, Business Wire, Cision, FolioFN, Regal Securities, ChoiceTrade, Cetera Financial Group, Dynamic Trend, Inc., Qtrade Financial, CNW Group, Industrial Alliance, Ally Invest, Inc., Suncor, Virtual Brokers, Equities.com, Leede Jones Gable, Firstrade Securities, Motif Investing, First Financial, Cirano, Equisolve, Stock-Trak, Mergent, SNN Incorporated and others. Quotestream®, QMod™, Quotestream Connect™ and Trade A.I.™ are trademarks of QuoteMedia. For more information, please visit www.quotemedia.com.

