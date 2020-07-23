Slinger Bag Partners With United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) For Summer Community Challenge

/EIN News/ -- Highest scoring Challenge players win Slinger Bags



BALTIMORE, July 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Slinger Bag Inc. (OTC: SLBG) Slinger Bag , a sports brand that pioneered the first portable tennis ball launcher for players of all abilities, today announced its partnership with the United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) #ServeItForward Junior Team Summer Community Challenge. The competition, running now through August 31, encourages junior tennis players to engage in a points race that celebrates team play and activities that give back to the tennis community. High scorers win prizes including the Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launcher that incorporates proprietary technology into a lightweight, portable 24/7 training partner that may be set up in any open space, such as a driveway or a local park, ensuring players never have to miss a day of practice.

USTA Mid-Atlantic Section’s Junior Team Summer Community Challenge is free and open to all junior tennis players. The program encourages teams of four to six players to earn points by participating in tennis activities and community engagement. Individuals earn points for the team and the team may also earn points doing activities together. Activities include team competitions and practices, participating in virtual tennis events and engaging in community support ranging from volunteering at a local tennis club to helping a neighbor in need.

“The USTA Mid-Atlantic’s Junior Challenge is in total alignment with Slinger’s mission of making tennis more available as a way to encourage current and new tennis players to play more often,” said Mike Ballardie, chief executive officer of Slinger Bag. “Exposing young people to tennis and giving them a chance to play tennis more often is one of the most important things we do as an industry to foster a lifelong love of tennis and develop stars of tomorrow.”

“We are thrilled to launch the Junior Team Summer Community Challenge with the support of Slinger so that more young people have a fun and easy way to get active with tennis and gain the healthy benefits the sport provides,” said Tara Fitzpatrick-Navarro chief executive officer of USTA Mid-Atlantic Section. “Slinger’s involvement adds an unparalleled excitement that we know will inspire youth to go above and beyond in their tennis and community service activities through the Challenge.”

Slinger Bag’s partnership runs through mid-September. Slinger Bag Tennis Ball Launchers will be given as prizes to high scorers and will be featured in signage, on collateral material and in online posts.

About USTA Mid-Atlantic Section:

The United States Tennis Association Mid-Atlantic Section (USTA MAS) is a 501(c)3 not-for-profit organization committed to promote and develop the growth of tennis. One of 17 sections of the United States Tennis Association, USTA MAS offers quality recreational and competitive programs for people of all ages and abilities. The organization aims to grow tennis in the Mid-Atlantic by creating accessible and inclusive opportunities that enrich lives socially, emotionally and physically by connecting all generations with the lifetime sport of tennis. USTA MAS has been part of the official governing body for tennis in America since 1923 and serves nearly 33,000 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia and eastern and southern West Virginia. Tennis players of all ages and skill levels are involved in leagues, tournaments and programs sanctioned by the section. Follow USTA Mid-Atlantic on Facebook (@ustamas), Twitter (@USTAMidAtlantic) and Instagram (@ustamas) for all the latest tennis information in the Mid-Atlantic.

About Slinger Bag®:

Slinger® is a new sports brand focused on delivering innovative, game improvement technologies and equipment across all Ball Sport categories. With the vision to become a next-generation sports consumer products company, Slinger® enhances the skill and enjoyment levels of players of all ages and abilities. Slinger® is initially focused on building its brand within the global Tennis market, through its Slinger® Tennis Ball Launcher and Accessories. Slinger® has underpinned its proof of concept with over $1 Million in sales of its Tennis Ball Launcher. Led by CEO Mike Ballardie (former Prince CEO and Wilson EMEA racquet sports executive) Slinger® is now primed to continue to disrupt what are traditional global markets with its patent pending, highly transportable and affordable Slinger® Launcher.

